An astronomical figure: Infantino's salary revealed in World Cup sale plan

A British press report has revealed a surprise concerning the salary of Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, in the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project.

According to the British newspaper "The Times", Infantino stood to pocket a salary of more than 30 million euros, plus bonuses, off the back of his plan for the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project.

The idea was simple. Infantino wanted to sell 20% of the World Cup rights through FIFA's "FIFA Forward Enterprise" company, a move that would have generated around 3.65 billion euros for the organisation.

That plan drew sharp criticism, the newspaper reported, before it was ultimately abandoned.

Infantino has consistently insisted he would not enrich himself personally. Various media outlets now question that claim after fresh leaks about his salary emerged.

"The Times" puts the figure at a minimum of 30 million euros. That dwarfs his usual salary of 3 million euros as president of FIFA.