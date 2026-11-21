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Marc-André ter Stegen's spell at Ajax has not been a bad one in sporting terms. The German goalkeeper has overcome a difficult start and established himself as a first-choice option for coach Michel Sanchez, but his future remains open to other possibilities given his desire to keep playing in the Spanish league.

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After many years at Barcelona and months spent with Girona, the German goalkeeper feels very much at home in Spain. That's why he's targeting a return to LaLiga, even though he's currently tied to a loan at Ajax, where he has begun to recover his form and his standing in the Dutch side.

Valencia have now entered the race for the 34-year-old. According to the programme "Onda Deportiva Valencia" on the radio station "Onda Cero", sporting director Braulio Vázquez has enquired about Ter Stegen's situation and the possibility of signing him.

Ter Stegen is under contract with Barcelona until 2028. His loan to Ajax ends on 30 June.

The keeper had said he wanted to return to the Catalan side at the end of the season, but Valencia's interest could open up a different path for him in Spanish football. For Barcelona, the appeal is financial too. The Catalan club are covering 90% of his salary during the current loan, with Ajax paying only a very small share of his wages. A move to Valencia could ease a larger part of that burden, according to Sport.

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Barcelona had agreed to loan Ter Stegen out for sporting and financial reasons. Coach Hans Flick wasn't relying on him, and the sporting management wanted to free up a significant chunk of the wage bill. The club may therefore be willing to consider any offer that brings a bigger financial return.

For now, Barcelona are waiting to see whether Valencia's interest turns into a serious move and a formal offer. The Catalan club don't appear in any hurry to make a new decision on the future of their goalkeeper, who would prefer to return to Spain.

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Valencia may see the deal as a chance to strengthen their squad just as a new American investor arrives in the club's ownership structure. At the end of October, the "Beachwise Holdings" consortium acquired 42% of the shares previously owned by Peter Lim's company "Meriton Holdings". The deal is still awaiting final approval from Spain's Higher Sports Council.

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On the pitch, Valencia are struggling in LaLiga under Javier Aguirre, who took charge on 23 September. They sit second from bottom with 9 points and have conceded 20 goals in 12 matches.

First-choice goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, the Macedonian, is also under heavy criticism. A Ter Stegen deal could be the starting point for a rescue mission at a club who have kept their place in the top flight for 40 consecutive seasons. That run is now in danger.

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