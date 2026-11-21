Marc-André ter Stegen's spell at Ajax has not been a bad one in sporting terms. The German goalkeeper has overcome a difficult start and established himself as a first-choice option for coach Michel Sanchez, but his future remains open to other possibilities given his desire to keep playing in the Spanish league.
After many years at Barcelona and months spent with Girona, the German goalkeeper feels very much at home in Spain. That's why he's targeting a return to LaLiga, even though he's currently tied to a loan at Ajax, where he has begun to recover his form and his standing in the Dutch side.
Valencia have now entered the race for the 34-year-old. According to the programme "Onda Deportiva Valencia" on the radio station "Onda Cero", sporting director Braulio Vázquez has enquired about Ter Stegen's situation and the possibility of signing him.
Ter Stegen is under contract with Barcelona until 2028. His loan to Ajax ends on 30 June.
The keeper had said he wanted to return to the Catalan side at the end of the season, but Valencia's interest could open up a different path for him in Spanish football. For Barcelona, the appeal is financial too. The Catalan club are covering 90% of his salary during the current loan, with Ajax paying only a very small share of his wages. A move to Valencia could ease a larger part of that burden, according to Sport.
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Barcelona had agreed to loan Ter Stegen out for sporting and financial reasons. Coach Hans Flick wasn't relying on him, and the sporting management wanted to free up a significant chunk of the wage bill. The club may therefore be willing to consider any offer that brings a bigger financial return.
For now, Barcelona are waiting to see whether Valencia's interest turns into a serious move and a formal offer. The Catalan club don't appear in any hurry to make a new decision on the future of their goalkeeper, who would prefer to return to Spain.
Valencia may see the deal as a chance to strengthen their squad just as a new American investor arrives in the club's ownership structure. At the end of October, the "Beachwise Holdings" consortium acquired 42% of the shares previously owned by Peter Lim's company "Meriton Holdings". The deal is still awaiting final approval from Spain's Higher Sports Council.
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On the pitch, Valencia are struggling in LaLiga under Javier Aguirre, who took charge on 23 September. They sit second from bottom with 9 points and have conceded 20 goals in 12 matches.
First-choice goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, the Macedonian, is also under heavy criticism. A Ter Stegen deal could be the starting point for a rescue mission at a club who have kept their place in the top flight for 40 consecutive seasons. That run is now in danger.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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