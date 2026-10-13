An African legend and two Arabs: four potential candidates to succeed Motsepe as CAF president

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Questions over the African Union's resources

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A press report on Tuesday named the potential candidates lining up to contest the Confederation of African Football (CAF) elections, specifically for the presidency.

Patrice Motsepe's grip on the CAF presidency has loosened since the change to the Africa Cup of Nations format.

Many African leaders have lost confidence in the South African official, according to "The Guardian", after the surprise announcement of a return to a biennial tournament just ten months on from the decision to switch to a four-year cycle.

Confirmation of that change is expected next November in Abidjan.

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Motsepe has also ruled himself out of a third term in 2029, and he has pledged the unanimous support of all 54 African associations for Gianni Infantino's re-election as FIFA president at the vote in Morocco next March.

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Several candidates are already preparing to succeed him. Among them is Samuel Eto'o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation and a member of CAF's executive committee.

Also in the running are Ahmed Yahya, president of the Mauritanian federation, Yacine Idriss Diallo, president of the Ivorian federation, and Souleiman Waberi of Djibouti.

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Questions remain, too, over CAF's financial resources and the organisation of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. A June and July staging is still uncertain.

Push it back to the end of the year and the European calendar takes the hit.