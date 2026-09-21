Trabzonspor thrashed Galatasaray 4-0 at home on Saturday in week six of the Turkish Süper Lig, and Egyptian star Mohamed Salah led the rout. His hat-trick took him to seven goals in the competition this season, the best start any Trabzonspor player has made in nine years.

Salah made his debut off the bench in the 58th minute away at Kasımpaşa on the opening weekend, a 1-1 draw. He left his mark in his second outing against Başakşehir, scoring twice to fire his side to a 2-1 win.

The "Egyptian King" struck again in the following match, though the Black Sea club still lost 2-1 to Amed Sportif. He then took his league tally to four from the penalty spot in the 5-0 rout of Gençlerbirliği in week four.

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Galatasaray felt the full force of him next. Three more goals lifted his total to seven and sent him top of the scoring charts.





An achievement absent for 9 seasons in a Trabzonspor shirt

Turkish newspaper Hürriyet report: "Mohamed Salah has become the second player at Trabzonspor to score 7 goals in the first six weeks of the Turkish league, after the retired star Burak Yılmaz, who did the same in the 2017-2018 season.

Responsible for 54% of the red-and-blue side's goals, Salah has outstripped former teammates in that spell such as Sørloth, Cornelius, Nwakaeme, Rodallega and Onuachu, according to the same source.