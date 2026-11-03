According to the newspaper Mirror, the reigning English champions see the Turkish attacker as a possible signing in the upcoming winter transfer window. Gunners coach Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan of the 21-year-old.

Arsenal have struggled badly in attack this season. They've scored just 14 goals in nine league matches, with five of their wins coming by a single goal.

In other competitions, Arsenal have fared only marginally better. They at least scored three against OSC Lille on the second matchday of the Champions League. In the Carabao Cup, however, fourth-tier Fleetwood Town held them to a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes before knocking them out on penalties.

Yildiz could help address that shortage of goals, although the Turkey international is still out with a fractured metatarsal. He sustained it on the opening matchday in his club Juventus's match against Frosinone Calcio.

Last season, though, he was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise uninspiring Juventus side. Yildiz registered 21 goal contributions (11 goals and ten assists) in 47 competitive appearances, playing a major part in helping the Old Lady at least qualify for the Europa League.

Getty Images

How much would Arsenal have to pay for Kenan Yildiz?

If the Gunners make a move, the fee could prove a sticking point. Yildiz's recent contract extension ties him to the Turin club until 2030, and there is reportedly no release clause.

Juventus have little reason to sell one of their best players below his value. transfermarkt.de puts the Turkey international's transfer fee at no less than €75 million.

At that price, Yildiz may not be the only candidate on Arsenal's list. According to the Mirror, the Gunners are also monitoring Junior Kroupi of AFC Bournemouth, who is said to have attracted interest from Bayern Munich as well.