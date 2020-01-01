Amrouche: Who is the coach linked to the Kaizer Chiefs hot seat?

The Glamour Boys are in the market for a mentor who will win them trophies but is the Algerian an answer?

Adel Amrouche is touted as the coach to succeed Ernst Middendorp at .

However, it's not only him that has been linked with the job as Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Benni McCarthy have also been mentioned.

But who is Amrouche? The majority of South African football fans, especially those who support Amakhosi, have asked.

Amrouche is a 52-year-old Algerian-born coach who is currently contracted to the Botswana Football Association (BFA) for the next two years.

He signed a three-year deal with BFA in August 2019 to try and resurrect football in Botswana by awakening the Zebras.

While he has been around football for over two decades, Amrouche didn't start his career as a head coach.

His first major job was a technical directorship at Belgian side KFC Strombeek in the 1995-96 season.

A year later, Amrouche would then move to Percy Tau's former club Royale Union Saint Gilloise as a sporting director until 2002.

He got his first coaching gig in Democratic Republic of Congo in 2002, penning a deal with DC Motema Pembe, where he lasted for two seasons before moving on to the new chapter of his career - and this was with the Equatorial Guinea national team.

Amrouche coached Equatorial Guinea for a year before being sacked, but he had already made a name for himself and he didn't struggle to find a job as Volyn Lutsk hired him as their technical director soon afterwards.

He would return to Motema Pembe in the DRC for a second spell as head coach but things didn't go according to plan as he was shown the exit door the same season (2004-05).

At the start of the 2006-07 season, Amrouche returned to to rejoin Royale Unions as a technical director this time but he got a call to take the head coaching job with the Burundi national team in July 2007.

He was in charge of Burundi until May 2012 - managing 13 international matches for the side before being sacked following a series of poor results.

Under Amrouche, Burundi won just two of their 13 matches, drawing four and losing a whopping seven.

gave Amrouche the job as head coach in February 2013 - and he took charge of nine matches - won two, drew four and lost three of those games.

After being fired from the job, Amrouche took the FKF heads-on - demanding his full pay as he was still contracted to coach the Harambee Stars.

The battle between the two parties died down, and USM Alger gave him the head coaching job but he lasted for less than two months, between July 1 and August 17, 2016.

He then moved to coach Libya and his only match as head coach there was against where the two nations played to a goalless draw in September 2018.

In October 2018, Amrouche landed the coaching job at MC Algiers but he was only in charge of 12 games, winning four, drawing five and losing three, until March 2019.

Just over a year ago, the 52-year-old got the job to coach Botswana.

He has managed six matches thus with no wins under his belt since taking over - a record of three draws and three defeats.

Apart from coaching Botswana, Amrouche is also a Caf Pro Licence coaching instructor - and he's currently in Belgium to perform his duties as an instructor.

Is he the man Amakhosi right now?