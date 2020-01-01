Ex-Kenya boss Amrouche set to miss out on Kaizer Chiefs post

Adel Amrouche appears set to miss out on being appointed as head coach as the club appear to be closing in on Gavin Hunt.

Even though Hunt had long appeared the favourite to replace Ernst Middendorp, former Harambee Stars coach Amrouche was also understood to be in the running for the vacant position.

On Monday, it was reported that Amrouche had moved into pole position for the Chiefs job, even though he is currently employed by the Botswana Football Association as the head coach of their national team.

Ultimately, it looks like the 52-year-old Algerian tactician, who had previously been linked to the Chiefs job as a replacement for Italian Giovanni Solinas following his miserable tenure during the 2018-19 season, has missed out to Hunt.

Reports in the South African media on Thursday suggest that the former Bidvest Wits coach is on the brink of being unveiled by the Glamour Boys, with an announcement expected imminently.

Hunt would bring a wealth of experience and know-how to the job, having won a trio of PSL titles with SuperSport United.

He’s also a four-time PSL Coach of the Year, and won admirers again recently for the dignified way he handled the sale of during the final throes of that historic club.

Chiefs are on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Middendorp following an agonising conclusion to the PSL campaign.

Despite leading the table for almost the entirety of the elongated season, they were pipped at the death by rivals after choking on the final day.

While Pitso Mosimane’s reigning champions defeated Black 3-0 comfortably on the last matchday of the campaign, Chiefs were held 1-1 by as their half-decade wait for the title continues.

Chiefs haven’t won the South African title since Stuart Baxter was at the helm in 2015, and have endured a disappointing time with head coaches in the intervening period.

As was as Solinas and Middendorp, Steve Komphela attempted to bring the glory days back to the club, but resigned in April 2018 after the shock Nedbank Cup semi-final defeat by .