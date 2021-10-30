'Amrouche has unfinished business with Harambee Stars' - Kahata

Harambee Star Francis Kahata believes Adel Amrouche has unfinished business with the Kenya national team and should be considered in the future.

The Algerian coached the East Africans in 2013 and 2015, before parting ways with the team. During his tenure, the level of Stars went up, and after their recent struggles, the former Gor Mahia and Simba SC star believes he should be considered.

The 29-year-old has further explained why the players enjoyed his spell, and how he treated the members.

'There were no favours'

"He brought players together and made them live like one big family. There was no special treatment just because someone was playing abroad and another one locally. It brought unity in the team and there was performance," Kahata told Goal.

"There were no favours, he looked at the talent and performance, not the name. He even changed our style of play, and it made football enjoyable for all players and there was stiff competition.

"He left a mark, and was equally loved by players and the fans; I believe he has unfinished business with Harambee Stars and he should be considered in the future. He can deliver if given a chance."

The tactician and the current regime under Nick Mwendwa had some conflicts regarding the former's compensation after his dismissal. Fifa, eventually, ruled that the Algerian should be paid, and failure to do so would leave Kenya locked out of international competitions.

But in an initial interview, former AFC Leopards attacker Boniface Ambani stated, for the betterment of Kenyan football, all parties involved should work together.

"It is all about the national team, right now I am not looking at [the World Cup] qualifiers because we are as good as out," Ambani told Goal.

"The Federation should eat humble pie and bring back Amrouche. He was professional and his call-ups to the national team were not controversial. Coming to his job, we all know he was good and can be considered if all parties decide to work together.

"Not necessarily Amrouche, but anyone coming in should be given about two or three years to prepare the team."