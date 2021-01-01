Amrouche: Algerian tactician reveals why he turned down Kaizer Chiefs

The experienced coach also discusses why Amakhosi are bound to struggle against Simba SC

Adel Amrouche has revealed why he turned down Kaizer Chiefs when the club was looking to replace former head coach Ernst Middendorp.

Amakhosi dismissed German tactician, Middendorp, after his charges were beaten to the 2019/ 20 PSL title by their Gauteng rivals Mamelodi Sundowns. Several tacticians were lined up for the job, one of them being the 53-year-old who was seen as the one who could take Chiefs to the next level.

"After Middendorp's exit, Chiefs wanted me, actually they made contact and we discussed," Amrouche told Goal on Saturday.

"However, I could not agree because I was still contracted by Botswana. It is not good to break a contract, once I have made an agreement with someone, it is like that, it has to be honoured.

"I just couldn't break my agreement with Botswana, and it is the reason why I turned down Chiefs."

On Saturday, the South African heavyweights will be playing their counterparts from Tanzania, Simba SC in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final.

The Algerian believes Amakhosi will struggle to beat Mnyama in the competition.

"Looking at Simba, they have had a good season and they have quality players who are effectively competing," Amrouche stated.

"They have the momentum and all players are motivated and determined to make it to the next stage. From the beginning of the competition, they have been consistent.

"But for Chiefs, things have not been good, they lost some good players and did not replace them. They have also struggled to get the right balance and some gel is missing. As a result, their confidence levels have been affected as well and it is the reason I believe they will struggle."

The former Harambee Stars coach has been heavily linked with the vacant coaching position at Uganda Cranes after the exit of Johnathan McKinstry.

"As initially stated, I respect my contracts, and breaking them is least in my mind," Amrouche continued.

"Currently, I have two months remaining in my contract with Botswana. From there, I will know where to go; but for sure, I will not renew it since I have achieved what I wanted.

"It is time for a new challenge elsewhere."