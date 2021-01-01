India are on same level as UAE, believes goalkeeper Amrinder Singh

Premier India goalkeeper Amrinder Singh insists his team are on the same level with UAE and the side which makes lesser mistake will win the match

India will face a stiff test against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in an international friendly at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on Monday evening.

The Blue Tigers will be riding high on confidence after holding Oman to a 1-1 draw in their first of the two friendlies which is a part of their preparations for the remaining fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2022/AFC Asian Cup 2023 joint qualifiers.

Indian goalkeeper Amrinder Singh who made some valuable saves in the previous match, including a penalty attempt from Abdulaziz Al Maqbali, believes it will be important for his side to stick to the plans. He also said that India and UAE are on the same level and insisted that the team making fewer mistakes will win the clash.

India are currently 104th in the FIFA rankings while UAE are 74th.

What Amrinder said?

"Every team has a physical side, UAE and Oman both are physical sides, we stuck to our plans in the last game. It will be important to stick to our plans and the lesser mistake we make the more we have a chance to win. UAE and India, we are on same level. The team which will make less mistake will win," said Amrinder Singh in an Instagram live session on the AIFF social media channels.

Amrinder was asked to recount what went through the team's mentality when they went 1-0 behind against Oman on Thursday. He felt that the team's spirit and belief helped them equalise.

'We need to trust each other. We were only 1-0 down. We needed to be tight. We can score anytime if we have a good balance. Our focus was to motivate and play according to the chances. This Indian squad is not one to give up even if we are 1-0 or 2-0 down. Mainly, it was about trusting each other," he added.

He also spoke about the crucial penalty that he saved against Oman.

"Wanted to stay calm and give everyone confidence (after the penalty save). I just wanted to tell them that it's only a penalty. I went on to tell the player that it's not a mistake. I went to give him confidence. I was just thinking what I should do at this moment and it was not easy. There was pressure on him too and I wanted to give my best. I simply read him what he wanted to do and I think that I was right," he added.

Top Indian goalkeepers bonding well

India have four goalkeepers in the national squad currently, namely Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh and Amrinder. Coach Igor Stimac handed Amrinder a rare chance to prove his mettle on the international stage last week against Oman. The Mumbai City FC custodian was asked on the camaraderie shared between the four goalkeepers.

"Our relationship is very good. I have Gurpreet, Dheeraj, Subhashish along with me and we try to learn from each other. It is a brotherly atmosphere and we look to push each other. Everyone is experienced (apart from) Dheeraj. He is slowly growing. The bonding is really good. We never try to hide our mistakes and openly talk about it. And that is good from our country's point of view. My intention is always to learn from them," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining the right diet and also explained the rigours of goalkeeping training

"First comes diet, if you're a footballer, then your training is for two hours. The 22 hours minus the training is where I need to analyze how to train, sleep, workout and wake up. Everyone thinks that goalkeeper training is easy because one doesn't need to run but we need to be strong mentally. It is important as everyone makes mistakes but what matters is how you come back from there."



