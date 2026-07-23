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Amrabat and Marwan Attia's rival: unconvincing offer keeps Al-Ittihad away from Nigeria star

Transfers
Al Ittihad
R. Onyedika
Fabinho
S. Amrabat
Morocco
Egypt
Nigeria
Al Ahly SC
Fenerbahce
Club Brugge
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Nigeria
Brazil
Morocco
Egypt
Türkiye
Belgium

The Saudi club is seeking strong reinforcements.

Al-Ittihad's hopes of signing the Nigeria international this summer have faded after an unconvincing offer.

Press reports had claimed Al-Ittihad were competing with Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt for Nigerian Raphael Onyedika, the Club Brugge midfielder, during the current window.

Belgian newspaper "nieuwsblad" tells a different story. Club Brugge's management were unmoved by the bid tabled by "the Dean" for their man.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier that the Belgian club want 10 million euros to sanction Onyedika's departure, with his contract set to expire at the end of next season.

To land the Nigerian midfielder, Al-Ittihad will have to sweeten their financial package, particularly as they hunt for a replacement for Brazilian Fabinho, whose deal ran out at the end of last season.

Onyedika operates mainly as a defensive midfielder, though he is equally comfortable as an anchor man and at the heart of the defence. The 25-year-old has been at Club Brugge since 2022.

His form in Belgium has made him a fixture in the Nigeria squad. He has since played 26 matches for his country, scoring 3 goals and providing a single assist.

Several defensive midfielders have been linked with Al-Ittihad, most notably Moroccan Sofyan Amrabat of Fenerbahce and Egyptian Marwan Attia of Al-Ahly.

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