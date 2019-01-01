Amr Fahmy to challenge Ahmad Ahmad for Caf presidency

The Egyptian was dismissed as Caf’s general secretary in April after accusing Ahmad of corruption and sexual harassment

’s Amr Fahmy has announced his candidacy for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), with elections to be held in 2021.

Fahmy, who served as the body’s general secretary between November 2017 and April 2019, was dismissed by the governing body after claiming incumbent Caf president, Ahmad Ahmad, mismanaged funds and sexually harassed four female Caf employees.

While the elections are still two years away, Fahmy has revealed where he’ll begin his campaign and explained why he is running.

"I will start my campaign by visiting Sudan and Ethiopia in February, I am beginning in those two countries because they along with were the first three members of Caf," he told BBC Sport.

"My grandfather Mourad Fahmy was one of the founding members of the Caf and he was general secretary just like my father was too. They served African football and it's my time to do the same but this time from the president's chair.

"My campaign will focus on pro-Africa, pro-football and anti-corruption."

The reason for Fahmy’s exit from Caf was never revealed by the governing body.