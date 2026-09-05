Amorim: “In the last 20 years we have won two Serie A titles and zero Coppa Italia”

Speaking from the press room at Milanello, Ruben Amorim addressed reporters on the eve of Juventus v AC Milan, scheduled for tomorrow evening at 20:45 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Below is an extract from his comments.

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"The most important thing is that I see AC Milan, and for me they are the best club in the world, but in 20 years we have won 0 Coppa Italia titles and 2 Serie A titles. Something is wrong, we know that. We have a lot to do, we have to work and reach our objectives in time. I am not interested in what Chivu or anyone else says. But we have to focus on why, over the years, AC Milan have not been AC Milan. That is why it is better to focus on our team, and we should not care about what others say. We are working to bring the team back to the level they deserve".