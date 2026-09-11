Amorim: “Criticism? I’m used to it, there are those who can’t wait for us to slip up”

AC Milan are in action on Saturday afternoon at 6pm away to league leaders Lazio, and Rubén Amorim previewed the match in his press conference, focusing on the criticism that followed Juve:





How do you react to the criticism coming your way?





"Criticism is normal. That there should be more of it than I received at my previous club is impossible (smiles, ed.). I remember what I told you: I told you that I put AC Milan first and that remains my intention. I was asked to be proactive on the pitch and we want to do that. But we also have to take our opponents into account: Luciano Spalletti is very good. But that does not change our intention, which you will always see: we will never do anything by chance. If anything, we may even be too rigid. I understand that for you it is difficult to see a young coach who comes from outside and says how football should be played. Our intention is to dominate, but there are so many good coaches like Spalletti and Fabregas who will test us. It takes time. I know there was someone who could not wait for us to drop points so they could ask me that question: if we had won, many would have kept their criticism and questions in their pocket for another week. Spalletti got the better of me, but the intention is there. Sometimes it will not be possible, I will not always be able to offer you the spectacle you want. After Juventus I opened my eyes and I know what to expect. I told my lads to be perfect and to win, people cannot wait for us to stumble. I hope they can hear me now, they are at lunch and listening to me: I told them in the first training session of this week, we have to be perfect, and I am happy they are still listening to these words".