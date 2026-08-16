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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Amorim after United thrash them 4-0: I felt nothing towards Manchester

R. Amorim
AC Milan
Manchester United
Serie A
Premier League
Portugal
Italy
England

No nostalgia for the past

Ruben Amorim, the Milan manager, confirmed that he felt no special emotions during his side's clash with his former club Manchester United, stressing that he is now in the place he wants to be.

Milan beat Manchester United 4-2 in their final friendly ahead of the new season on Saturday evening. It handed the Italian side their first win of the summer, with the Serie A campaign fast approaching.

The Portuguese coach lived through a turbulent 14-month spell at Old Trafford before taking charge of Milan in June. Facing his former club, he explained, carried no extra emotion.

Amorim told "Sky Sport Italia": "No. For me, it was just an ordinary match. Since I signed with Milan, I have not felt anything towards Manchester United."

He added: "I am only proud that I was at Manchester United, and I still love the club, but after signing with Milan, I do not feel anything bad about anything, because I am very happy, and because I am in the place I want to be. I just want to continue here."

Premier League
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Serie A
Torino crest
Torino
TOR
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL

"Of course, it was special to play against them again," he continued, "but I wanted to achieve a win in one of the preparation matches this summer, so that we present ourselves well in the league, and appear in good shape in front of our fans, so that they support us in our first match."

Milan turned a deficit into a 4-2 win, thanks to goals from Samuel Chukwueze, Alfa Djalo Cissé, Gonçalo Ramos and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Amorim's side begin their Serie A campaign next weekend, when they travel to face Torino.

After the match, Amorim also addressed a number of matters relating to his squad, among them the future of Rafael Leao and his decision to leave a number of players out of his plans.

Leao, the coach confirmed, will have to "fight for his place" in light of competition from the likes of Christian Pulisic and Alexis Saelemaekers. He does not think the Portugal international's injury is serious.

Mike Maignan and Adrien Rabiot were handed an additional rest period at Amorim's request, he added. Both would return to Milan on Sunday to prepare for the team's Serie A opener.

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