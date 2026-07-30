Xavi Hernandez is in the running to replace Matthias Jaissle at Al-Ahli next season, with the former Barcelona boss facing competition from three Portuguese candidates for the Saudi job.

Jaissle handed in his resignation on Thursday, according to press reports, and looks set to take charge of Newcastle United next season in place of his former mentor Eddie Howe.

Al-Ahli's sporting director Rui Pedro has narrowed his focus to three names in the current window, Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reports, as he searches for a man to lead the club next term.

Xavi tops that list. That is despite the Spaniard having been out of the game for around two seasons, since leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2023-2024 campaign.

Vitor Pereira also features. The Portuguese coach managed Al-Ahli himself in 2013-2014 and most recently took charge of Nottingham Forest in the second half of last season.

Completing the trio is Nuno Espirito Santo, currently in charge of West Ham United. The Portuguese previously worked with bitter rivals Al-Ittihad between 2022 and 2023, winning the league and Super Cup double.

That is the main list Rui Pedro is working from, according to the newspaper, with a reserve shortlist featuring Sergio Conceicao, who coached Al-Ittihad last season, and former Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

Slot, though, has no interest in the Al-Ahli role at present. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed as much in a post on X, explaining that the Dutchman is waiting for the right offer to return to one of Europe's major leagues.

Jaissle has been at the helm since 2023. He guided Al-Ahli to the AFC Champions League Elite title in two consecutive seasons and ended a nine-year wait for the Saudi Super Cup.