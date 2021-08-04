Amir Sayoud: Reported Mamelodi Sundowns target signs for Saudi club Al-Tai FC

The former Al Ahly midfielder has since joined ex-Kaizer Chiefs star and Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona in the Middle East

Algeria international Amir Sayoud, who was linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns after expressing an interest to play for Masandawana or Kaizer Chiefs, has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Tai FC.

The 30-year-old moved from Algerian side CR Belouizdad and was unveiled by newly-promoted Al-Tai after signing a two-year deal.

“Amir Sayoud signed for two seasons. Welcome the ‘Desert Warrior’ to the Knight of the North brigade,” announced A-Tai.

أمير سعيود 🇩🇿

حتماااااوي لمدة موسمين 👍😌

أهلًا بـ"محارب الصحراء" في كتيبة فارس الشمال

.#الطائي#فارس_الشمال🤍 pic.twitter.com/VS1TT1Z9Mj — نادي الطائي السعودي (@tai1381) August 3, 2021

The player managed three Caf Champions League goals including scoring two against Sundowns home and away.

His first goal was a consolation when the Tshwane giants beat Belouizdad 5-1 away, before he grabbed one of the goals in his side’s 2-0 win in Pretoria.

His scoring exploits against the Brazilians could be what sparked their reported interest in the player.

Reports indicated that Masandawana were targeting him as a potential replacement for Gaston Sirino had the Uruguayan gone to Al Ahly.

Sundowns have since signed other midfielders Sifiso Ngobeni and Neo Maema while defender Grant Kekana can also play in the middle of the park.

In April this year, Sayoud expressed his desire to play in the Premier Soccer League for Sundowns or Chiefs.

“I'm grateful to hear that I'm appreciated but I'm a humble man, I'm under service for the team [Belouizdad],” he told KickOff at the time.

“I don't see why I wouldn't [play in South Africa], I'm a professional player... I don't know who, maybe Sundowns or Kaizer Chiefs, who knows I'm playing for a big team so it needs to be a big team also.

“Of course [I want to return to the national team], I'm working hard and at a good level now, every game I'm playing well. I'm doing my best and hoping that I can earn that call-up.”

The experienced midfielder has two caps for Algeria and previously played for Al Ahly, Ismaily, MC Alger, CS Sfaxien and USM Alger.

He also had stints in Bulgaria and Kuwait.

At Al-Tai, he will play alongside former Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona, who also recently joined the club from Belgium.