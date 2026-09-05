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Abdelmawgood Samir

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Amid the controversy: Infantino receives African backing that alters the FIFA election calculations

Benin
Ghana
Benin
Ghana

Who is the new supporter?

Several of Africa's football leaders are lining up behind Gianni Infantino in the upcoming FIFA presidential elections. Their reasoning rests on the investment and development projects the continent has seen under his leadership. The show of support comes just days after Samuel Eto'o, president of the Cameroonian federation, declared his firm backing for Infantino despite the controversy that follows him.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the Under-20 Women's World Cup set to be held in Poland, Benin Football Federation president Marcellin Bokou defended his stance. Infantino should be judged on what he has achieved over the past ten years, Bokou argued, not on the controversy surrounding his person.

What matters most to the African federations, Bokou said, is the continued development of football across the continent. The investments made available over recent years count for a great deal. Yet he stressed they must continue and grow if they are to meet the continent's needs.

Gideon Fosu, a member of the Ghana Football Association's executive committee, struck a similar note. He praised Infantino's commitment to developing African football, and women's football in particular, calling it something that deserves support away from the traditional divisions.

Both men echoed Eto'o, who insisted that the different outlook of African nations from that of the major footballing powers must be weighed when judging Infantino's record. He too reaffirmed his backing for the FIFA president.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Burkina Faso crest
Burkina Faso
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Benin crest
Benin
BEN
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Ivory Coast crest
Ivory Coast
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Ghana crest
Ghana
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President of the international federation since 2016, Infantino is gearing up to contest the elections scheduled for 18 March 2027 in pursuit of a final term. African support looks set to be one of the strongest cards in his hand.

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