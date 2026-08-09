News of a marriage between Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez sparked a wave of controversy on Saturday, as thousands of fans flocked to the streets of Funchal in Madeira, believing the wedding ceremony was actually taking place.

In the end, the celebration belonged to another couple entirely. Ronaldo's own reaction added a sarcastic touch to the story.

The Al-Nassr star responded to a post by the "Jornal da Madeira" newspaper on Instagram with an emoji indicating intense laughter, a year after announcing his engagement to Georgina, whom he met in 2016.

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His sister Elma Aveiro took the matter more seriously, asking on the same platform: "Why do these people think that Ronaldo would get married without ever announcing it himself?".

Ronaldo had earlier stated that his wedding would not be a huge occasion, pointing out that Georgina prefers to hold an intimate ceremony. That opened the door to speculation about a secret wedding away from the spotlight, according to France's "RMC" network.

Even so, some in Madeira still reckon the wedding of Ronaldo and Georgina may take place this summer, perhaps in the coming days.

Those rumours grew after reports revealed the booking of 25 taxis with tinted windows, while other sources said the wedding may take place "next week".

Crowds could gather in the streets of Funchal all over again next weekend. But the question remains: will the bride and groom really be Ronaldo and Georgina, or will Madeira celebrate the wedding of a new unknown couple?