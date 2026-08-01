The Egyptian Football Association praised, on Saturday, the decision by FIFA president Gianni Infantino to withdraw the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" proposal, which recently sparked much controversy and criticism.

In an official statement, the association said: "The Egyptian Football Association, under the presidency of Hany Abo Rida, commends FIFA president Gianni Infantino for his decision to withdraw the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal following the observations and views he received from FIFA member associations."

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The statement continued: "True leadership is demonstrated in listening to the member associations and taking decisions that best serve the interests of the international football community. This decision strengthens the unity of the global football family, and reflects the spirit of communication, consultation and respect for differing viewpoints that FIFA member associations embrace."

It went on: "The Egyptian Football Association looks forward, with optimism, to FIFA and its member associations working together to find the best ways to achieve these shared objectives. The Egyptian association renews its full confidence in the leadership of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and affirms its continued support for any initiatives that serve the interests of FIFA member associations and the future of world football."

Morocco's association had got there first, issuing a statement earlier on Saturday to welcome Infantino's decision and renew its support for the FIFA president.

What happened?

Opposition to Infantino's plan escalated sharply. The plan would have created a new company, FIFA Forward Enterprise, bringing together the governing body's commercial operations and its tournament organisation while opening up a stake to private sector investors.

UEFA announced they would boycott FIFA tournaments if Infantino pressed ahead. The Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF lined up against him too.

Carlos Cordeiro, the American senior adviser to the FIFA president, resigned in protest at the proposal. Frenchman Kevin Lamour, FIFA's chief operating officer, also weighed in with criticism.

Faced with a revolt right across world football, Infantino was forced to pull his controversial project. That did not stop the criticism. UEFA appear intent on removing him from his position, while CONCACAF called for a "review of the international federation's presidency".



