Vinicius Junior reported back to Real Madrid on Monday. The Brazilian's World Cup with his national team is over, and he returns for pre-season with the debate over his future still raging at the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid confirmed in a medical statementon their official website that Vinicius had rejoined the squad after the World Cup. He headed to the "Blua Sanitas Valdebebas" hospital this morning for a medical examination before completing his first training session ahead of the new 2026/27 campaign.

His return arrives amid feverish speculation over where he plays next. Arsenal recently emerged as suitors, monitoring his situation and exploring a move, making contact through manager Mikel Arteta.

Real Madrid, for their part, are determined to keep him. The question of a new contract still generates plenty of noise, and it has made his future one of the summer window's most closely watched sagas.

Vinicius turned up sporting a new look, having undergone a cosmetic procedure on his face during his holiday. The fresh appearance drew plenty of eyes alongside his return to the club.

Medicals passed and training under way, the Bernabeu faithful now wait to see what the coming days deliver. The debate over one of the team's biggest stars rumbles on: stay at the "Santiago Bernabeu" or head for Arsenal.

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Renew with Real Madrid or leave for Arsenal: what is the best decision for Vinicius Junior's future?

