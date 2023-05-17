American rapper DJ Khaled congratulates Mamelodi Sundowns on their sixth PSL title

The American rapper and music producer posted a video celebrating 'another one' for Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns won the PSL title with a number of games to go

They were officially crowned champions on Tuesday after final PSL match

A major American celebrity has joined in the congratulations

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians were officially crowned PSL champions on Tuesday, after wrapping up the league title six games ago.

They are currently 19 points clear at the top of the table and ended their domestic campaign on Tuesday when they were held 1-1 by visiting Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld.

Their success was recognised in faraway lands as rapper and producer DJ Khaled joined in the celebrations. The American hip-hop star records under Roc Nation music label and entertainment agency, which is within the same stable as Roc Nation Sports International who are partners of Sundowns.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Sundowns, congratulations on another win, another title, another one,” said DJ Khaled in a video posted by the Brazilians.

Masandawana players Peter Shalulile, Neo Meama, Lebohang Maboe, Cassius Mailula, Marcelo Allende, Ronwen Williams and Grant Kekana also appear on the video saying the rappers' famous “another one” line.

“Another one. They didn’t believe in us, Sunowns did,” DJ Khaled continued.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Sundowns are celebrating conquering the PSL for the sixth season running, they, however, dropped momentum towards the end of the campaign.

After being confirmed as champions, they went on to win just two of their last six league games. In the process, Rhulani Mokwena’s side dropped eight points and missed an opportunity to reach the record 71-point tally they recorded at the end of the 2015/16 season under Pitso Mosimane.

The Brazilians were also eliminated from the Nedbank Cup but remained in typically ruthless mode in the Caf Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Having concluded PSL business for this season, the Brazilians can now concentrate on their Caf Champions League campaign.

They host defending champions Wydad Casablanca in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Saturday with the aggregate score finely balanced at 0-0.