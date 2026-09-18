America's young star shocks Pochettino and chooses to represent a European national team

Young defender Nowakai Banks has dealt a heavy blow to the United States national team project. He has officially decided to give up representing the USA, choosing instead to play in the colours of Germany for his international career.

The German Football Association announced today, Friday, that it had persuaded the player, who had previously represented the American youth teams, to switch his footballing allegiance. It's a deal considered a major gain for German football.

Banks, 19, holds dual nationality as the son of a German mother and an American father. He was born on the American island of Hawaii but returned with his family to Germany as an infant and has grown up there ever since, joining the Augsburg academy at the age of eight and progressing through its ranks to the first team.

The young defender had worn the United States shirt at the Under-17 World Cup in 2023. He had even taken part in a training camp with the senior USA national team in September 2025. That made his decision a shock to the coaching staff led by Mauricio Pochettino, who confirmed only last week that he was still in contact with the player and awaiting a resolution of his future.

Antonio di Salvo, coach of the Germany Under-21 national team, revealed that Banks was not the only one to pledge his allegiance. He was joined by the Tunisian dual-national forward Loui Ben Farhat.

Di Salvo said, in an official statement: "We had been in contact with them for a while, and we focused our efforts on them. I am delighted that we were able to lay out a future plan for them with Germany, and that they agreed to it."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums



His decision comes at a distinctive time for the player, who has just started his third season with Augsburg in the Bundesliga. There he has played 35 matches in all competitions and scored one goal, confirming himself as one of the most prominent rising defensive talents in Germany.