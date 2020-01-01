AmaZulu’s Kaizer Chiefs slayer Ntuli targeting PSL top goalscorer award

The Usuthu hitman has revealed his ambitions when it comes to the PSL top scorer accolade

Although he acknowledges it will not be an easy challenge to walk away with the Premier Soccer League ( ) top goalscorer award, striker Bonginkosi Ntuli wants to give it his best.

The former forward will fight against the likes of striker Gabadinho Mhango, who has scored 14 goals, whilst ’ Samir Nurkovic is also in the running together with SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler.

In addition, the former forward has also made it clear that his primary target is to see Usuthu out of the relegation zone.

More teams

“I have made the decision now to fight for a top goal scorer. I know it won’t be easy because there are players like Gabadinho Mhango and Bradley Grobler who are also scoring but I will fight," Ntuli told the media.

“I am determined to win the top scorer award this season.”

Despite the win over the PSL log leaders on the weekend at FNB Stadium, the Durban-based club is still in danger as they occupy the 15th spot with 23 points.

“But for now my main concern is the team. We are not in a good position and every game we will be playing will be like a cup final,” added the burly forward.

“I want to help the team out of there and you know the remaining games won’t be easy. We need to win as many games as we can to avoid relegation.”

Taking a look at the top goalscorer’s chart, Ntuli has 12 goals, two behind Mhango whilst Grobler and ’s Peter Shalulile also have 12, while Nurkovic has 11 next to his name.

However, with coach Ayanda Dlamini looking to bag his second win in charge of the club, Ntuli will be the go-to man when they face on Saturday, March 21.