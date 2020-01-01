AmaZulu’s Kaizer Chiefs slayer Ntuli targeting PSL top goalscorer award
Although he acknowledges it will not be an easy challenge to walk away with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) top goalscorer award, AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli wants to give it his best.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward will fight against the likes of Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango, who has scored 14 goals, whilst Kaizer Chiefs’ Samir Nurkovic is also in the running together with SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler.
In addition, the former Golden Arrows forward has also made it clear that his primary target is to see Usuthu out of the relegation zone.
“I have made the decision now to fight for a top goal scorer. I know it won’t be easy because there are players like Gabadinho Mhango and Bradley Grobler who are also scoring but I will fight," Ntuli told the media.
“I am determined to win the top scorer award this season.”
Despite the win over the PSL log leaders on the weekend at FNB Stadium, the Durban-based club is still in danger as they occupy the 15th spot with 23 points.
“But for now my main concern is the team. We are not in a good position and every game we will be playing will be like a cup final,” added the burly forward.
“I want to help the team out of there and you know the remaining games won’t be easy. We need to win as many games as we can to avoid relegation.”
Taking a look at the top goalscorer’s chart, Ntuli has 12 goals, two behind Mhango whilst Grobler and Highlands Park’s Peter Shalulile also have 12, while Nurkovic has 11 next to his name.
However, with coach Ayanda Dlamini looking to bag his second win in charge of the club, Ntuli will be the go-to man when they face Baroka on Saturday, March 21.