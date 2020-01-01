AmaZulu’s Dlamini explains his strategy in Kaizer Chiefs victory

The Usuthu boss shares his plan on how he shocked Amakhosi last weekend

interim coach Ayanda Dlamini explains how his plan to topple in the Premier Soccer League ( ) on Saturday night at FNB Stadium worked.

The Usuthu coach says he told his players to keep it simple and they managed to score one goal through Bonginkosi Ntuli.

Just before the match against the table toppers, Dlamini was handed the coaching reins after the Durban-based club sent coach Jozef Vukusic on special leave.

"We knew it was always going to be difficult coming to Chiefs and win. Obviously, the whole world knew it was going to be difficult and the whole world didn’t give us a chance to come out with a result,” Dlamini told the media.

"It’s a good win, we needed it badly…we were desperate for it. In the situation we’re in, I told the boys it didn’t matter that we were playing Chiefs.

“It was important to introduce a system that the boys would understand easily…I told them to keep it as simple as possible, just play the ball, keep possession and I think it worked.”

Following the win over the PSL log leaders, Usuthu moved to the 15th spot on the table with 23 points and have six matches to ensure they evade the relegation axe.

For the Soweto giants, the fourth loss of the season has given second-placed a chance to close the gap on the leaders.

With the Brazilians trailing the Glamour Boys by seven points but with two games in hand, coach Pitso Mosimane’s men are away to Stellenbosch FC next weekend.

Meanwhile, Dlamini will look to continue with their winning run when they face on Saturday, March 21 at King Zwelithini Stadium.