AmaZulu's Zungu explains why Ntuli earned contract extension despite Orlando Pirates interest

Usuthu's top official, however, did not reveal how long the striker would remain with them after renewing his contract

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has explained why they handed Bongi Ntuli a contract extension to continue serving the Premier Soccer League side.

Without specifying the length of Ntuli's new contract, Zungu stated that they are committed to building a strong team and that keeping the striker, who had been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates, is proof that they are committed to keeping their outstanding players.

"We’ve always said that Ntuli is not for sale, he is an integral part of the team, people have been speculating about him but we are not involved in rumours," Zungu stated as he was quoted by the FarPost.

"When you are building a team, you don’t buy and sell players all the time. You can’t just sell a player because he is in form.

"We are not a kind of a club that has a boss driving an expensive car while the team is struggling. We need to make sure that we keep our key players unless they get contracts or greener pastures overseas."

Ntuli has been able to score 22 goals in 62 appearances for the league side that will participate in the Caf Champions League under Benni McCarthy, despite being relegation contenders in the previous season.

Siyabonga Mbatha, Sibusiso Mabiliso and Siphelele Magubane are among the players who have left Usuthu, whereas Samuel Darpo and Andre De Jong could leave before the next season begins.

Zungu also gave details of their pre-season programme and further stated new players have already been signed, but said he could not divulge more on the completed transfers.

"We’ll start our pre-season on the first week of July, we are still working hard to prepare for the next season. We are not done yet, we’ve signed some players but I can’t reveal their names yet," he concluded.

Ntuli, who has been a key player in their goal-hunting mission, is expected to lead the attack once again when Usuthu take on African rivals in the continental competition in the upcoming campaign.

AmaZulu have rejected numerous offers for the striker, who first joined the club on loan from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns over six seasons ago.