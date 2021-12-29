AmaZulu ‘will not take kindly’ to Kaizer Chiefs’ reported courting of Sithebe - Zungu

AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu has dismissed reports that attacking midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe has signed for Kaizer Chiefs.

Zungu says he has “had zero contact with Chiefs” and be disappointed if the Soweto giants try to lure the player behind his back.

The Usuthu boss gave reference to the manner how Amakhosi snapped up left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso ahead of the current season.

“Just think about it, how could he have signed or joined Kaizer Chiefs? It’s not permitted by Fifa rules, it would be in breach, and I don’t think Chiefs would want to do that. As far as I know, he is our player until further notice,” Zungu told Soccer Laduma.

“I have also read in the media that it’s a done deal at Chiefs, but I ask myself how can they do that. Not so long ago they were in a controversy that barred them from signing players [the two window Fifa transfer ban] because they breached the rules. I don’t think it’s likely to be true, but I can’t talk for the media. I don’t know where that information came from.”

“I have had zero contact with Chiefs. He is under contract, and we don’t know anything about the Chiefs reports. But then the Mabiliso saga of last season says to me that you shouldn’t be surprised in football.

“I will be disappointed if Chiefs would want to define its relationship with AmaZulu in that manner. I can tell you we will not take kindly to it, not because we don’t have respect for players choosing to go wherever, but because it would be a bad way of establishing a long term relationship with AmaZulu.”

Sithebe has been one of AmaZulu’s star players for the past five seasons and Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy might try to retain him when the midfielder’s contract expires in June.

“It’s an open secret that the player’s contract ends in June, we don’t hide that at all. We are the kind of football club that wants to make sure that the AmaZulu brand is bigger than anybody,” added Zungu.

“If a player chooses to go elsewhere, we will respect that, but we will want to make sure it is done correctly. Similarly, when we want players from other teams we will want to make sure we will follow the rules and we are not condescending in our approach towards other teams or disrespectful to their brands.”

After their camp was hit by Covid-19 earlier this month, which led to Chiefs failing to honour two Premier Soccer League fixtures, the club might want to be active in the January transfer market to have a bigger squad.