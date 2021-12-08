AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates will be out to recover from dropping points to Baroka FC at home when they visit AmaZulu for Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League clash at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.

The Buccaneers have been struggling for consistency this season and last posted two straight league wins back in September.

Blowing hot and cold has seen seventh-placed Pirates falling 12 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Coming from a goalless draw against Baroka in their last game, Pirates will be keen to pick themselves up and return home with the maximum.

They face equally struggling AmaZulu who go into this match on the backdrop of four consecutive draws.

Only a point separates Pirates and Usuthu who are ninth on the standings.

Game AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates Date Wednesday, December 8 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy does not have worries about any suspensions in his camp.

The former Bafana Bafana star hopes injury-prone striker Bongi Ntuli will be fit to start the game after some cameo roles in recent outings.

Captain Happy Jele and his defensive partner Thulani Hlatshwayo were expected to be back last week to face Baroka FC.

But with the central defence pair of Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Olisa Ndah having helped the team to clean sheets in the last four games, Jele and Hlatshwayo might find it difficult to retain their places upon return.

Thembinkosi Lorch might surprisingly be thrown onto the pitch, having recovered from a nagging shoulder.

Zakhele Lepasa is also available for selection and could play a competitive match for the first time in 2021 after a long-term injury.

But Vincent Pule, Goodman Mosele and goalkeeper Richard Ofori remain out recovering from injuries.

Match Preview

While the central defensive partnership of Nyauza and Ndah has been brought about by injuries and impressively kept four clean sheets, Pirates would be keen to improve in their attack.

The coaches appear to have found a solution to their problematic defence but things are yet to stabilise upfront.

The return of Lorch, Mhango and Lepasa might help them establish a trusted and consistent attacking partnership after gradually getting some game time.

Hopes are that their presence could help Pirates start having some consistency which they are struggling for.

In the last five matches, the Buccaneers have managed two wins, as many draws and a defeat.

They will be up against Usuthu who are keen to finally break a four-match winless run.

The two sides have not met since May when the Soweto giants won 1-0 at home courtesy of a Mhango strike.