AmaZulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Brazilians resume their PSL duties in Durban when they face high-flying Usuthu, who threaten their unbeaten start to the season

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to extend their lead on the Premier Soccer League table when they visit AmaZulu in Wednesday's clash at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.

It is a top-of-the-table clash between log leaders Sundowns and second-placed AmaZulu, who pose a threat to Masandawana's 20-match unbeaten run in the league.

The Brazilians currently enjoy a six point lead, having played two games fewer than their KwaZulu-Natal opponents.

A win for Sundowns will see them going nine points clear at the top in what would be huge strides in their bid for a fourth straight PSL title.

But if Usuthu record victory, they will come just three points behind the leaders and move five points ahead of third-placed Golden Arrows, while boosting their chances of playing Caf Champions League football next season.

Game AmaZulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Wednesday, April 21 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

The three Sundowns coaches welcome back Lebohang Maboe, who was suspended for their last match against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila after accumulating four yellow cards.

Maboe's return is expected to boost Sundowns' attack after they fired blanks against TTM, leading to elimination from the Nedbank Cup.

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango is also expected back after missing the TTM game with a bout of flu.

Missing the trip to AmaZulu is Andile Jali who is still out nursing an injury sustained while on national duty with Bafana Bafana at the end of March.

Kermit Erasmus has started full training and could return having missed the last nine games due to an injury picked up on March 10 in the Round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup against Polokwane City.

It is not yet clear if defender Mosa Lebusa will return after missing the game against TTM.

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy will not be selecting defender Sibusiso Mabiliso who is suspended after picking up a fourth yellow card in their last league match away at Stellenbosch.

Mabiliso has been prominent at left-back, featuring in 18 of Usuthu's 22 league games this season.

Match Preview

AmaZulu go into this match as a well-rested side after last being involved in action on April 9 when they visited Stellenbosch.

They come up against a Sundowns team who will be playing their seventh match inside 19 days and Usuthu would be hoping that their visitors arrive in Durban with tired legs.

But Sundowns would be riding on history which favour them in their clashes against AmaZulu.

The last league encounter between the two sides ended 4-3 in favour of Masandawana at Loftus Versfeld last November.

The Brazilians' last visit to AmaZulu saw them returning to Tshwane as 3-0 victors in January 2020, while the fixture which preceded that saw Sundowns winning 1-0 at home in November 2019.

But with Usuthu currently on a high, enjoying a 12-match unbeaten run in the PSL, including winning their last six games, they could fancy upsetting their visitors who are yet to lose in 20 league matches this season.

Article continues below

Also the fact that Sundowns have lost twice in their last five games across all competitions, both home defeats to CR Belouizdad and TTM, AmaZulu know that their opponents are not invincible.

Players like Thabo Qalinge, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Siphelele Mthembu, Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga, who are all ex-Orlando Pirates players, are proving their experience at Usuthu and McCarthy would be hoping that they carry the day for the team against Sundowns.

But Themba Zwane, who struck a hat-trick in the reverse fixture as well as Peter Shalulile, who grabbed the decisive goal, would be hoping to haunt Usuthu again.