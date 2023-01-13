AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Amakhosi are aiming at ending their winless run against Usuthu since January 2021 to keep their miniscule chance of winning the PSL title alive.

Kaizer Chiefs are aiming at bouncing back to winning ways when they make a trip to the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban to play AmaZulu in a South African top-tier assignment.

The Soweto heavyweights suffered a shock 1-0 loss in their last Premier Soccer League game against Sekhukhune United.

Friday's game will be vital for coach Arthur Zwane if he is to sustain a push for Caf Champions League place next season with a second-place finish or have any chance of catching Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table.

Usuthu are keen to cause another upset this season against the Soweto heavyweights, having ensured they have not lost in their three meetings this season across all competitions.

A win will be vital for the hosts to stay clear of the relegation zone, considering the fact that they are placed 12th on the table with 18 points, just four above the relegation zone.

Game AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Friday, January 13 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix.

Kaizer Chiefs will have to do without Sifiso Hlanti who is serving a one-match suspension. Dillan Solomons might be drafted into defence as Zwane aims at ensuring his rear guard is strong enough to stand the storm in Durban.

Attacker Keagan Dolly will be subjected to a late fitness test after sustaining an injury which might see Kgaogelo Sekgota benefiting with his first start in 2023.

Ashley du Preez caused problems when he came on as a substitute against Sekhukhune and Zwane might be tempted to hand him a start.

Backpagepix

AmaZulu coach Romain Folz has hinted he will give a second chance to midfielders Pule Ekstein and Thabo Qalinge against Chiefs.

The duo was demoted by the previous technical bench for reasons yet to be known but the 31-year-old tactician insists he will work with all the players who have proven they can be relied upon.

"I don't know and I don't want to know what happened before in that regard. I arrived and I saw players who I believe deserve an opportunity. I give them the opportunity and if they grab it, good for them. If they don't grab it, then it is another story," Folz said as quoted by Kick Off.

"I am someone who believes that you need to give equal opportunities to everyone. Since I arrived, I have not seen anyone who I believe doesn't deserve a chance."

Match Preview

AmaZulu have been a tricky opponent for Kaizer Chiefs - the latter last recorded a win against them back on January 13, 2021.

Since then, the teams have met six times in all competitions, five of them ending in draws.

In the ongoing campaign, the sides have played each other three times across all competitive fixtures. The first PSL meeting - at the FNB Stadium, ended goalless.

In the MTN8 semi-final, Usuthu secured a 1-1 draw away before registering a 0-0 draw at home to advance to the final on the away goals rule.

Chiefs are aware they have to up their game to stand a chance of moving third - pending the results of other matches this weekend - with a win against an unpredictable host.