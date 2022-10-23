AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Soweto giants are away from home this weekend and continue with their bid for a first piece of silverware since 2015

Kaizer Chiefs face what could be their biggest test of this season when they clash with AmaZulu in the MTN8 semi-final, second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The winner of this contest in Durban will meet Orlando Pirates who upset Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 on Saturday.

Under pressure to prove the rebuilding project under Arthur Zwane is yielding fruits, Chiefs are out to show if they have the character for crucial assignments.

Zwane and his men are already enduring a difficult patch, going into this match on the backdrop of two winless Premier Soccer League outings.

They would want to avoid going for three games without a victory and, more importantly, would want to reach the final and enhance their chances of ending a seven-year trophy drought.

But it could prove to be a difficult afternoon for Chiefs against an ambitious AmaZulu who are proving to be impatient with coaches, having had four tacticians in two years.

Usuthu enjoy the advantage of an away goal from the first leg which ended 1-1 at FNB Stadium.

Game AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, October 23 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

AmaZulu will be without defender Tercious Malepe who is suspended for this match.

Malepe was red-carded during midweek in a league game against Maritzburg United.

With Malepe being deployed as a defensive midfielder in recent games, his absence could see coach Romain Folz throw in captain Makhehlene Makhaula who was on the bench in their last match.

Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune is set to start after missing the last two games due to fitness concerns.

The experienced goalkeeper almost started the last game against TS Galaxy but was relegated to the bench at the last minute after initially being included in the starting line-up.

Defender Erick Mathoho is back from injury while Siyabonga Ngezana could also be back.

Striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana is unavailable for selection, leaving Ashley du Preez with a huge responsibility on his shoulders upfront.

Match Preview

The last time Chiefs met AmaZulu in the first leg, Usuthu were under Brandon Truter but they are now guided by Folz.

The Frenchman has so far been in charge of two games, both being 1-1 league draws against Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg.

While Chiefs have gone winless in their last two matches, AmaZulu are enduring a seven-match winless run across all competitions.

Ironically, the last time Usuthu won was in the MTN8 quarter-finals when they dismissed Cape Town City away in August.