AmaZulu's Truter eyes Premier Soccer League title after goalless draw away at Kaizer Chiefs

Usuthu have started the season on a high and are currently second on the table with 11 points and their coach believes he can win the league

AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter has insisted his team is keen on fighting for the Premier Soccer League title this season.

The tactician battled for a point on Saturday in the goalless draw at the FNB Stadium against their hosts Kaizer Chiefs. The result took Usuthu to second position on the table.

A point at Soweto took AmaZulu -who have a game in hand, to second position with 11 points from six matches pending Sunday's matches. Royal AM have 13 points and are so far at the helm of the table.

"I think after the TS Galaxy game [at the beginning of the season which ended 0-0] when I said we are looking to challenge and looking to win something; I think there were still some people that are laughing at me and doubting me at that moment," Truter told reporters after the game against Chiefs.

"But I think coach Manqoba [Mnqithi] also said if you are in this industry and don’t have ambitions to win things – then you shouldn’t be here, you understand? I don’t think any team should have a target of the top eight or trying to [fight] relegation at the beginning of the season – we should aim high and back ourselves as well.

"That’s the confidence in the team as well and it’s like in religion and Christianity, when you speak life into situations it becomes alive and that’s the belief at the moment, I can’t be okay with just making up the numbers in the league and going for top-eight or top-four."

The team has so far collected maximum points from SuperSport United, Cape Town City and Golden Arrows. They have managed to keep three clean sheets in the six matches they have played in the ongoing campaign.

AmaZulu will be playing Chippa United in their next top-tier game that will be staged at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.