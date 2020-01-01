AmaZulu to decide Vukusic's future on Friday - Sokhela

The 55-year-old mentor has been placed on 'special leave' since March but he will know by the end of this week if he will be staying at the club

Slovakian coach Jozef Vukusic will know on Friday whether or not he still has a job at .

Vukusic was placed on special leave in early March following a series of unconvincing results, and the club had been expected to either sack him or clear him to return to work.

According to club's general manager Lunga Sokhela, Vukusic's matter has been escalated to Usuthu chairman Patrick Sokhela.

Lunga said he couldn't deal with it because of his busy schedule of running the club on a daily basis.

"I escalated the matter to the chairman (Patrick Sokhela) simply because I had a lot of work with the day to day running of the club," Sokhela told Daily Sun.

"I was also interviewed on the matter and the fact that there's no decision is not good. I won't leave it hanging in the air. I want to end it by Friday," he confirmed.

Sokhela added that he will be directed by the club's board on what to do with the former mentor.

He further reiterated that Vukusic was still contracted to AmaZulu and believes this whole saga could have long been resolved if it wasn't for the coronavirus pandemic which forced the season to be suspended in mid-March.

"I will speak to the board and I will be guided by them.

"The coach is still contracted to the club and this issue would have been sorted if it was not for the Covid-19," added Sokhela.

Having joined the Durban-based club in September 2019, Vukusic oversaw 20 matches across all competitions until days to his suspension.

Under his watch, Usuthu won just five, drew three and lost 12 times.

The 12 defeats include that 5-0 loss to in the Last 16 of the Telkom Knockout Cup in October 2019.

Vukusic's team would then have a good run soon after that heavy defeat - winning three and drawing two in seven league games thereafter.

However, things took another twist at the start of the year as AmaZulu struggled for form and continued to drop crucial points.

Between January and February, Usuthu played nine league matches but won just one of those, drawing once and losing seven matches.