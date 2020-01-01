AmaZulu tell off PSL clubs & place price tag on reported Orlando Pirates target Ntuli

The 29-year-old ex-Mamelodi Sundowns man has reportedly drawn the interest of the Buccaneers

have placed a R10 million price tag on in-form forward Bongi Ntuli and say that they will not listen to offers from Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs for his signature.

Ntuli is enjoying a good season with 12 league goals so far, two behind top-scorer Frank Mhango of .

Reportedly on the radar of Pirates, the prospect of Ntuli uniting with Mhango next season has been dismissed by AmaZulu team manager Qedi Dlamini.

More teams

Dlamini said that approaches by local clubs for Ntuli’s services would not be entertained and no club has so far made offers.

“I want to put it straight: He is not for sale. There’s no-one who has contacted us about the services of Bongi Ntuli,” said Qedi as per IOL.

“If we do get to a point where we have to part ways or transfer him, it won’t be a cheap transaction.



"That one is for sure, it won’t be a cheap transaction because he is worth over R10m now. He is an investment for us. There’s no club locally that can pay that amount of money.

“We will only entertain an approach from outside the country and then we will put a price that will be beneficial for him and the club financially.”

Article continues below

But with age not on Ntuli’s side, AmaZulu might be forced to sell him in the next transfer window, even to a PSL club, to fetch some big money.

Also, uncertainty about how he will perform next season might push Usuthu to accept local offers for the striker's services while he is still in top form.