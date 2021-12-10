AmaZulu super close to turning draws into three points – McCarthy

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has promised to end their run of five consecutive draws in the Premier Soccer League when they take on Chippa United in back-to-back matches.

Usuthu will face the Chilli Boys twice in the space of six days, with their first top-flight clash this season set for Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday before they clash again in their second-round meeting at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on December 14.

The two matches against Chippa have come at a time Usuthu have recorded a run of five straight draws in the top-flight since they last beat Cape Town City 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 7.

Their first draw came in a 2-2 result against Stellenbosch FC, they then drew 1-1 against Kaizer Chiefs, surrendered their lead to draw 1-1 against Maritzburg United, picked up another 0-0 stalemate against Royal AM before registering a 1-1 outcome against Orlando Pirates.

The recent run of draws has irked the former Bafana Bafana striker who wants to taste victory again, starting with the game against Chippa on Saturday.

'AmaZulu can make a turnaround'

“We are super close to turning those points to three points and we have the next two important matches coming up and hopefully we can make a turnaround there,” McCarthy told the media as quoted by Sowetan.

“Chippa, back to back, are always difficult to play against them, especially when you play a team twice in a space of six days and it’s even difficult for players to motivate themselves.

“But as I said, we are not in a fortunate position where I can relax and take it easy. We have to go and pick ourselves up after the fantastic hard-fought draw against one of the powerhouses in SA football.

“With so many players unavailable, we still managed to get a draw and not lose the game because we had the opportunity to win the match.”

'It is going to be difficult'

McCarthy has further admitted it will be difficult for Usuthu to emulate what they achieved last season when they finished second on the 16-team table with 54 points, 13 fewer than eventual champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Obviously, it is going to be difficult for us trying to emulate what we did last season coming from where we finished second in the league,” McCarthy continued.

“It is going to be very difficult to do exactly that because every team has strengthened and has upped their game and really made a challenge of the league. It is no easier.

“Our focus shifted a little bit in trying to qualify for the Champions League group stages, which is what we did and now we are focusing on the league.”

The second meeting against the Chilli Boys will see McCarthy celebrate his first anniversary since joining them on December 14 last year.

“We have come a long way and thanks to the club, my technical team for what we have achieved since then. When the new owners took over they wanted a top-four finish and we got second place and qualified for the Champions League group stages, it’s a good achievement,” McCarthy concluded.

AmaZulu are currently placed in position eight on the table with 19 points from 15 matches having won three matches, drawn 10, and lost two.