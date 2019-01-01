AmaZulu snap up former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Lehlohonolo Majoro

Once again, the well travelled forward is on the move as he makes his return to former club Usuthu ahead of the 2019/20 season

have announced the signing of striker Lehlohonolo Majoro from .

With the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season a thing of the past, AmaZulu have begun rebuilding for the new season and have snapped up one of their former players.

The veteran attacker began his career at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit almost a decade ago, before setting sail for the lights and glamour of Johannesburg where he featured prominently for both and .

Nonetheless, Major was most recently on the books of Wits, who he joined from in 2017 after a highly successful stay in the Mother City.

Majoro then went on make 33 league appearances in total for the Students, scoring eight goals.

AmaZulu will now hope to get the best out of Majoro once again and let him rediscover the goalscoring form which saw him shoot to stardom back in 2010/11 when he netted 14 goals in a single league campaign.

Meanwhile, the club have also confirmed that Majoro has penned a two-year deal with Usuthu, and with the retirement of Siyabonga Nomvethe and the departure of Emiliano Tade to in January, the 33-year-old has big boots to fill in Cavin Johnson’s side.

BREAKING NEWS



AmaZulu are delighted to announce the return of striker, Lehlohonolo Majoro.



The 32-year-old has penned a two-year deal with Usuthu and sees him return to the club where he made his professional debut back in 2010.#Usuthu_Unite pic.twitter.com/ENmA70bVGq — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) June 1, 2019

Majoro’s first order of business will be to get the club back into the top eight next season.

AmaZulu ended the 2018/19 season in eleventh spot, subsequently missing out on an MTN8 berth.

However, the KZN giants will hope to benefit with Majoro leading the line alongside the club’s top scorer over the past season with seven goals, Bongi Ntuli.

Majoro is now the club’s second signing so far as they previously announced the signing of New Zealander Andre de Jong on a three-year deal.