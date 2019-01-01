AmaZulu signing De Jong inspired by Sundowns forward Tade

The Usuthu forward is hoping to learn from Tade as he looks to hit the ground running in the South African league

New signing Andre de Jong hopes to emulate the success of attacker Emiliano Tade.

De Jong recently signed for Usuthu as a replacement for Tade, who set sail for Chloorkop in January after his impressive performances for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

Aside from both players being strikers, they have something else in common as Tade and De Jong previously plied their trade in New Zealand before making their way to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Nonetheless, De Jong has revealed he has been in contact with the Argentine.

“I spoke a lot with Emiliano and we actually played in the same league back in New Zealand, but for different teams,” De Jong was quoted as saying by Daily Sun .

“He’s got good football brains. He was lucky enough to come over here and score a lot of goals and had a big effect in the team.

“Hopefully, having an effect like that will be amazing. Even just to contribute will be good for the team,” he added.

While the 22-year-old may have banged in 17 goals last season for his former club Eastern Suburbs, he understands the needs to adapt to the culture of a new league.

“I’d love that to happen. When you come to a new league, obviously it’ll take a bit of time. But the boys and the coaching staff have been really good in settling me in,” he explained.

“I’ll try to contribute and score goals. I scored goals in New Zealand. Hopefully, I can bring some of that form to ,” he concluded.

When the PSL season kick-offs on August 3, Cavin Johnson’s men will take on .