AmaZulu’s Sithebe tipped to ‘make a difference’ at Kaizer Chiefs

Former AmaZulu midfielder Samuel Darpoh has shared his views on Siyethemba Sithebe’s impending move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Darpoh believes Sithebe will be a hit at the club and “will make a difference.”

Sithebe has his AmaZulu contract expiring at the end of the season and signed a pre-contract with Amakhosi.

“Sithebe will make a difference at Kaizer Chiefs,” said Darpohn as per Soccer Laduma.

“I’m so happy for him and I speak to him every day. A close friend of mine and he is been consistent for the past two years. I don't see him struggling at Amakhosi, he just needs to step up because Chiefs is bigger than Usuthu.”

If Amakhosi complete the signing of Sithebe, the roving midfielder will find competition from the likes of Phathutshedzo Nange, Cole Alexander as well attackers Keagan Dolly and Bernard Parker.

That has generated debate if he is the best player to sign to take charge of Chiefs' midfield.

Having not been involved in competitive action at the moment, Sithebe will have a lot of work to do to rediscover his best self and muscle his way into the Amakhosi team if he is signed.

He is being sidelined for entering into a pre-contract with Chiefs but Darpoh feels being frozen out will not break his former Usuthu teammate.

“Mentally, he is in high spirits. The treatment he is getting at AmaZulu won't break him,” Darpoh said.

“He is very disciplined and trains on his own. Sithebe is not being in the team has affected them, and instead motivated him and they did an injustice to themselves because he can offer a lot, hoping Brandon Truter can use him.”

Sithebe last featured for AmaZulu last December before the Chiefs transfer talk intensified in January.

He had participated in 15 Premier Soccer League matches, one MTN8 game and made four Caf Champions League appearances.

He has not been involved in any competitive match in 2022 and former AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy at one time admitted that he was powerless to act on Sithebe's situation.