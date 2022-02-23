AmaZulu’s lack of conviction worries McCarthy after TS Galaxy draw

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is concerned about his team’s struggles in front of goal following Tuesday’s 0-0 Premier Soccer League draw against TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The 44-year-old’s worries come as Usuthu now prepare to host ES Setif in their third Caf Champions League Group B match on Friday.

On Tuesday, they were facing a TS Galaxy side which struggled to launch attacks, but still, Usuthu forwards took turns to miss chances.

“We let a big one slip, this was a game where we probably could’ve gotten easier three points more than any other game but it was not to be. Now we can focus and concentrate on Friday on the Caf Champions League,” McCarthy told the club’s media department.

“It’s a simple sum up, we weren’t clinical enough. We started really well and I think dominated the game, making the opposition team make a lot of mistakes, intercepting the high press worked really well. But lack of conviction was the biggest problem of the night.

“When you don’t convert these chances, you get them and you miss them, then it becomes extremely hard. That contributed to us not getting over the line, not winning the match.”

Most clear-cut chances that fell in AmaZulu’s way had Abraham Majok, Luvuyo Memala and Xola Mlambo guilty of not doing justice to the build-up play.

“When you don’t take those chances, you give the opposition an opportunity to get back into the game and you start getting sloppy,” added McCarthy.

It was Usuthu’s 13th league draw of the season which left them seventh on the table as they missed an opportunity to overtake Kaizer Chiefs and edge closer to second-placed Orlando Pirates.

AmaZulu have recorded draws more than any other PSL team this season.

“Yes, 13th draw, it’s not ideal, it’s not what I’d want, especially after such a good game on Friday, winning in Caf,” continued McCarthy.

"This game could’ve put us nice there in third place, behind Pirates. Now you’ve played 21 games and just four points clear of everyone else. If other teams play catch up and they win their games in hand, they catch us and then we get dragged into that dogfight in the middle or down there.

Article continues below

“I think the players have to take more responsibility. When they go onto the field, you have to be clinical.”

Against Setif on Friday, AmaZulu would want to improve upfront and build on to last week’s 1-0 victory over Horoya.