AmaZulu reveal why ex-Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates stars blamed for Benni McCarthy’s sacking will be released

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has explained why Keagan Buchanan, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Lehlohonolo Majoro’s contracts will not be renewed.

AmaZulu explained why Buchanan, Mphahlele & Majoro will leave

Club feels trio does not fit into club’s ‘culture and future’

The three were blamed for McCarthy and Truter’s sacking

WHAT HAPPENED? Zungu said the three do not fit into the ‘culture and future’ of the club hence the decision to part ways with them at the end of their contracts in June.

Buchanan, Mphahlele and Majoro have previously been cited as among AmaZulu players responsible for the player power at the club which led to the sacking of Benni McCarthy and Brandon Truter, with both coaches blaming a toxic dressing room for their exit.

It is believed the Usuthu hierarchy is mindful of this and keen to avoid current coach Romain Folz facing the same problems as his predecessors, necessitating the clean-up in the dressing.

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Buchanan joined AmaZulu from Maritzburg United while centre-back Mphahlele was signed from the Glamour Boys. Majoro, a former Orlando Pirates forward, has been at Usuthu since 2019 when he joined from Bidvest Wits.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I haven’t had a chance to personally speak to the players, but they have been informed by the GM [Tshepiso Mofokeng] of our intentions,” Zungu told iDiski Times.

“But Fohloza was very clear about the three players that, even if they have to give us their best for the next seven games, they are not part of his future.

“You can understand, they are grown up players. They are not fitting to the culture the coach seems to think they are and the future with AmaZulu.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The three have played a vital role in AmaZulu’s season with Buchanan making 19 appearances in all competitions, while providing two assists, Mphahlele playing 22 times and scoring one goal, while Majoro has found the target once in 15 matches.

It is a delicate balancing act for 10th-placed AmaZulu who will hope the news will not destabilise the team in their remaining seven games as they fight for a top eight finish in the PSL.

WHAT’S NEXT? AmaZulu will host Swallows FC in their next league match on April 1.