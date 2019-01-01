AmaZulu return delights Orlando Pirates defender Thembela Sikhakhane

The 26-year-old defender hopes to contribute to Usuthu’s growth in the upcoming PSL season

Orlando Pirates defender Thembela Sikhakhane says he is looking forward to joining his AmaZulu teammates after he was recently loaned back to the Durban-based club.

The nippy right-back expressed delight as he heads back to the Durban-based outfit ahead of the 2019/20 season.

“I’m looking forward to joining up with my teammates again. I’m definitely sure that everyone wants to take the brand forward,” Sikhakhane told AmaZulu's website.

Sikhakhane is among a number of Bucs players who were offloaded by the Soweto giants this week after failing to command regular starting berths and were deemed surplus to requirements under coach Milutin Sredojevic.

Although the Buccaneers announced the release of Diamond Thopola, Caio Marcelo, Phetso Maphanga as well as Gladwin Shitolo to , the 26-year-old was loaned out to Usuthu.

“Personally I was happy to contribute towards something at the past two seasons and I feel this year with more effort and support we can do better than before,” he continued.

Moreover, the Ulundi–born defender had been one of Usuthu’s most consistent performers during the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season as he helped the side finish 11th on the log table.

Since joining Pirates back in August 2016, the former defender has enjoyed regular game time while on loan at AmaZulu.

“I’m excited again to play in front of the passionate Usuthu supporters alongside my teammates. All that will be left for me will be to work hard as I know I am capable of,” he concluded.

Looking at the previous term, Sikhakhane featured in 20 matches in all competitions and produced three assists along the way.

In addition, Pirates also released the likes of Thabo Qalinge, Abbubaker Mobara, Thabo Matlaba and announced Mpho Makola and Meshack Maphangule have been transfer listed.