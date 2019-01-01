AmaZulu release former Orlando Pirates full-back Marc Van Heerden

The experienced left-back is now a free agent after the club decided against retaining him for the upcoming campaign

As they continue to make changes to their squad, AmaZulu have terminated the contract of veteran defender Marc Van Heerden.

The Durban-based side’s general manager Lunga Sokhela thanked him for his service to the club and wished him well in his future.

“We’d like to thank Marc for his professionalism and wish him the best of luck in his future,” Sokhela told the AmaZulu website.

Van Heerden has been with since 2008, when he joined from University of Pretoria, but he was shipped out to in July 2016.

However, his fine displays impressed , who came knocking for his signature and he eventually moved to Mayfair in January 2017, where he failed to make an impact.

The Buccaneers then parted ways with the former Bafana Bafana defender and he subsequently signed a two-year deal at the beginning of the previous campaign.

Article continues below

Having impressed in the Premier Soccer League ( ) with his superb set pieces, the 31-year-old Johannesburg-born left-back could soon find a new football home as he has a proven record in the PSL

Van Heerden managed 20 appearances in all competitions and netted a single goal in the 2018/19 PSL season.

Meanwhile, Usuthu have retained the likes of Tshepo Gumede, Siyethemba Sithebe as well as Thembela Sikhakhane who is on loan from the Buccaneers.