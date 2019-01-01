AmaZulu release former Kaizer Chiefs player Karuru

The Zimbabwean international has left the Durban-based club with immediate effect as the club confirms his departure

Although he was one of the club’s best performers, have parted ways with former midfielder Ovidy Karuru with immediate effect.

The Durban-based club has confirmed the news on their official website on Saturday, with general manager Lunga Sokhela thanking the Zimbabwean international.

Moreover, the former Amakhosi midfielder joined Usuthu in 2017, he played in nine games across all competitions this term and leaves as coach Jozef Vulusic's men travel to Bloemfontein on Sunday.

“We thank Ovidy for his time with us and wish him all the best in his career,” said Sokhela to the AmaZulu website.

The 30-year-old midfielder was one of the key players for the club under ex-coach Cavin Johnson in the past few seasons but has failed to command a regular spot under the Slovakian manager.

Karuru arrived in the in 2014 from OH Leuven in but he failed to impress at Naturena and was deemed surplus to requirements before he was shipped out on July 1, 2016.

After spending six months without a club, he managed to land a contract at Usuthu on February 3, 2017, and his contract was set to expire in June next year.

Meanwhile, Karuru is now a free agent and will join a club of choice in the next transfer window which opens next month.

Under Vukusic, AmaZulu sit 15th on the log table with 13 points from 14 league games so far.