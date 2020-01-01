AmaZulu recalls suspended players ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash, but 'arrogant' Majoro snubbed

The veteran striker looks set to miss the match against his former club as he is still banned by Usuthu

FC have been boosted by the availability of four players ahead of their clash .

Usuthu, who are rooted at the bottom of the standings, will be away to Amakhosi at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The troubled club suspended Michael Morton, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Jabulani Ncobeni, Thembela Sikhakhane and Nhlanhla Vilakazi last month.

The quintet was reportedly placed under suspension due to the negative attitude they had been displaying over the past few months.

An IOL source has revealed that Sikhakhane, Morton, Ncobeni and Vilakazi have resumed training with the team, but Majoro remains suspended.

"Majoro uyadedela [he is arrogant] and that's why they decided not to recall him. He will continue to train on his own. The rest are back and they look positive," the source said.

AmaZulu media officer, Brilliant Mkhathini confirmed the return of four players when speaking to the same publication.

"Yes, it is true that Sikhakhane, Ncobeni, Vilakazi and Morton are back with the first team. Majoro is still not back but I'll have to get more information from the management regarding his state," Mkhathini said.

Usuthu recently placed their Slovakian coach Jozef Vukusic on 'special leave' and Ayanda Dlamini has taken over the coaching reins on an interim basis.

The Durban-based side has been linked with Norman Mapeza, who recently resigned as coach, but AmaZulu team manager Qedi Dlamini has dismissed the reports.

"No, it is not true that Mapeza is coming to us. We are not talking to any coach right now. I think people are speculating because I saw that he is in Durban," Dlamini told IOL.

"We can't hire someone while we still have a coach. The coach was not fired but is on a special leave.

"There's an investigation that is on-going after the allegations that were raised by the players. He is on a special leave until the 13th (of March)."

Ayanda Dlamini's assistant is veteran goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs.