AmaZulu PSL title charge under Arthur Zwane written off - 'The bigger teams always come out on top in the end'

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Usuthu have emerged as the surprise package of the current Premier Soccer League season, surging into the upper echelons of the table under Arthur Zwane. However, despite their explosive start, sceptics remain unconvinced that the Durban-based outfit can truly go the distance in a title race.

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Scepticism despite Usuthu's hot start

The 2026/2027 Betway Premiership season has seen AmaZulu establish themselves as a force in the league’s top three. Under the stewardship of former Kaizer Chiefs boss Arthur Zwane, the Durban side has collected 19 points from their first eight fixtures, recording six victories and only suffering one defeat. This impressive run has placed them firmly in the conversation alongside heavyweights like Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, sparking hope among the Usuthu faithful that a long-awaited title challenge could be on the cards this year.

Despite the statistical evidence of their form and their fourth-place finish last season, former Bloemfontein Celtic coach Tony De Nobrega is not ready to crown them as genuine challengers just yet. While acknowledging the quality of their current performances, De Nobrega suggests that the true test of their credentials will come much later in the campaign.

AmaZulu’s journey so far has been characterized by resilience and clinical finishing. They opened their account with a narrow 1-0 win away at Stellenbosch FC before securing a commendable 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates. Even a heavy 5-2 loss to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns failed to derail their momentum. Instead, Zwane’s men showed significant mental strength by putting together a four-game winning streak that lasted until the October international break, including a high-stakes 2-1 victory over local rivals Durban City FC thanks to first-half goals from Mlondi Mbanjwa and Athini Maqokola.

De Nobrega warns of the second-half slump

The gap at the top of the table remains narrow, with AmaZulu trailing leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by a mere four points while possessing a crucial game in hand. However, the experience of past seasons suggests that maintaining this pace requires more than just early enthusiasm.

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De Nobrega remains firm in his belief that the depth and experience of the bigger clubs will eventually become the deciding factor.

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"It's still too early; only a few games have been played so far this season," De Nobrega told KickOff.

"AmaZulu have started well, but we will see in the second half of the season if they can maintain their good start. For now, it is too early to tell; the bigger teams they always come out on top in the end. I'm sure it's going to be the same this season."

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These comments reflect a wider sentiment within the South African football fraternity that views Sundowns and Pirates as the inevitable favourites regardless of how well the chasing pack performs during the opening months.

For Arthur Zwane, the task is now to prove the doubters wrong by finding a level of consistency that has often eluded AmaZulu in previous years. The club has invested heavily in the squad and the coaching staff to ensure they are no longer just making up the numbers in the Betway Premiership.

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The battle for supremacy in the Betway Premiership

The current landscape of the league suggests a three-horse race, but the shadow of Mamelodi Sundowns looms large over every contender.

Sundowns and now Pirates, have perfected the art of domestic dominance, often rotating their squad without a drop in quality, a luxury that AmaZulu may not yet possess. If injuries or suspensions hit the Usuthu camp, the depth of their roster will be tested to the limit.

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While the Durban side has shown they can compete in one-off games against the elite, as evidenced by their draw with Pirates, the long-term sustainability of their tactical approach under Zwane is under the microscope. The coach has implemented a more aggressive and proactive style of play, which has clearly rejuvenated several key players. However, tactical flexibility will be required once opponents begin to figure out how to neutralize their attacking threats.

Ultimately, the narrative of the season will be shaped by whether AmaZulu can stay within touching distance of the summit heading into the final ten matches. If they are still within four points of Sundowns by March, the scepticism of figures like De Nobrega may begin to thaw. For now, the message from the veteran coach is clear: a fast start is commendable, but the history of the PSL favours the giants who know how to finish.



