AmaZulu president Zungu warns ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates stars

Usuthu’s new signings ahead of the 2022/23 season include two players who were Soweto giants rejects

AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu has issued a “stern” warning to former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Dumisani Zuma and ex-Orlando Pirates striker Frank Mhango.

Zuma was released by Chiefs after being twice suspended last season, while reports suggested Mhango had off-field issues at Pirates.

Zungu has emphasised there will be “implications and stern implications” for bad-boy behaviour.

“You only talk to them and then hope. I will come up with measures to make sure they only focus on football,” Zungu told Sowetan Live.

“Mhango’s agent [Mike] Makaab is based in Durban and I am very close with Zuma’s agent as well, Basia [Michael], so in that way, I will rely on that.

“If a player doesn’t behave there are implications and stern consequences, and it will be no different with Mhango and Zuma. I strongly believe it will work out for them at AmaZulu because we also have that family environment.”

It is to be seen if the two signings will settle at Usuthu to command regular playing time under Brandon Truter.

When releasing Zuma at the start of June, Chiefs lamented that he had “numerous disciplinary issues.”

“Attacking midfielder Dumisani Zuma’s numerous disciplinary issues have led to the Club letting him go with a year still remaining on his contract,” Chiefs said.

“This follows his latest appearance in front of the DC, which resulted in his dismissal as recommended by an independent authority. The 27-year-old only featured three times in 2021/22 for Chiefs.

“Since joining from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2017, he has been suspended a number of times, including twice in one season.

"He was also sent to rehab and counselling in the season that just ended. Over five seasons, he played 100 matches [25 starts and 75 subs] and scored 13 goals.”

Another player who was suspended by Pirates last season Nkanyiso Zungu has been loaned out to Premier Soccer League new boys Richards Bay.