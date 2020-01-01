AmaZulu place coach Vukusic on special leave

Usuthu have been struggling for positive results under the Slovakian mentor and find themselves bottom of the log with just 20 points

FC have officially confirmed the decision to place coach Jozef Vukusic on special leave.

The 55-year-old mentor joined Usuthu in September 2019 as the club wanted to take a different direction following the sacking of Cavin Johnson.

However, Vukusic hasn't been able to get it right in the matches he has coached as AmaZulu are currently rock bottom with less than 10 league games to go.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Durban-based side revealed the said leave of Vukusic was to allow them to 'deal with certain internal matters'.

"The club has taken a decision to place head coach, Jozef Vukusic on special leave with immediate effect," reads the statement.

"This is to allow the club to deal with certain internal matters."

AmaZulu further announced Ayanda Dlamini as their interim coach alongside veteran goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs.

"In the interim, Ayanda Dlamini will be taking charge of training sessions and first-team matters. He will be joined by Moeneeb Josephs until further notice.

"The club will not be making any further comments on the matter."

Dlamini, a former striker at the club, was only roped in as Vukusic's assistant last month following a stint with AmaZulu's MDC team.

Josephs, on the other hand, fell down the pecking order last season with Siyabonga Mbatha and Neil Boshof enjoying more game time.