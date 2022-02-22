AmaZulu pair continue to remind Orlando Pirates what they’re missing

While Orlando Pirates’ strikers fired blanks last weekend in the Caf Confederation Cup, former Bucs duo Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga were instrumental for AmaZulu in their 1-0 Champions League victory over Horoya.

It was the kind of goal Bucs fans would have loved and it wasn’t just a one off for Mulenga and Memela, who have been scoring and assisting regularly for the Durban side ever since they departed the Buccaneers about 18-months back.

Recently however, Memela has been in especially sparkling form in front of goal, with five in his last 11 appearances in league and cup competition.

Overall since signing for Usuthu, he’s netted 15 goals and created six assists in 50 games. During his time at Pirates, he scored 15 times and added 28 assists in 95 matches, almost a goal involvement every other game.

Mulenga has played 43 games for AmaZulu, scoring eight and assisting 13 times for a total of 21 goal involvements.

Pirates, meanwhile, have bought new strikers over each of the past couple of seasons, without much success, while the previously lethal Gabadinho Mhango has had his own issues, first with discipline and more lately, he’s been unable to earn the trust of his coaches.

Indeed if one looks at the Pirates goals this season, a substantial number have come from defenders and both attacking and defensive midfielders. Right-back Bandile Shandu has scored three of Bucs’ last five goals. The others were from centre-back Happy Jele, and winger Deon Hotto.

It’s not always a bad thing if the goals are shared around, but for a team to seriously challenge for trophies, it often takes at least one player getting 15-20 goals.

That hasn’t been happening for Pirates and for all the potential of Kwame Peprah and the possibilities of Tshegofatso Mabaso, the lack of reliable firepower must surely remain concerning for the Sea Robbers.

Other strikers Pirates have signed in recent seasons who have failed to deliver include Justin Shonga, who has since left the club, as well as Zimbabwean forward Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Also in the mix are development products Zakhele Lepasa and Boitumelo Radiopane.