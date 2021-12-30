AmaZulu not going to just add numbers in the Caf Champions League - Makhaula

AmaZulu captain Makhehlene Makhaula has admitted they were pooled in a “difficult group” in the Caf Champions League but says they will not be pushovers.

The KwaZulu-Natal side is in their debut Champions League season and were drawn in Group B alongside seasoned campaigners Raja Casablanca, ES Setif and Horoya AC.

It will be a real test for Benni McCarthy’s coaching credentials and his captain is relishing the task of facing experienced sides on the continent.

“I have seen our group, it’s a really tough group, but I think our technical team will prepare us nice and strong,” Makhaula told the club’s media department.

“We are playing against the two teams that are from North Africa. It’s going to be a good experience for us, and it’s going to be good for South African football and for the people of KZN and our supporters. It’s really a difficult group. But we are going there to compete, we are not going there to add numbers.”

On their way to the group phase of the Champions League, AmaZulu, impressively, eliminated five-time champions TP Mazembe in the first round via the away goals rule following a 1-1 draw in Lubumbashi after a 0-0 draw in Durban.

Earlier on in the competition, they had knocked out Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi.

Usuthu goalkeeper and vice-captain Veli Mothwa is also “feeling good about the fixtures” and bracing up for tasks against big teams on the continent.

“I won’t say Group B is a good or bad one. But it is the first time for AmaZulu to be playing Caf Champions League football also the first time for most players to be in this competition,” said Mothwa.

“I think it is going to be a good group and we can expect nice games, even tough ones, especially when we play away. I’m feeling good about these fixtures and I’m looking forward to working hard and seeing where we end up in the group.

“We are going to give our all and perform to the fullest of our hearts. So with the support that comes from the technical team, the bosses of the team and our supporters around KZN, I think everything is going to be fine. Going into these games, we are going there well prepared.”

McCarthy and his men will kick off their group stage campaign with a trip to Raja Casablanca on February 11.