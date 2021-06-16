‘AmaZulu were never a threat to Mamelodi Sundowns' title defence’ – Mnqgithi

The 50-year-old tactician explains how Masandawana planned to clinch the top-flight title for the fourth season in a row

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has revealed the local giants were not under any threat from AmaZulu to retain their PSL title.

The Brazilians clinched their record-setting fourth consecutive title on May 26 after a 3-1 win against 10-man SuperSport United, becoming the first team in the league’s history to win the title in four consecutive seasons.

Despite AmaZulu putting up a late fight to beat Masandawana to the crown, the reigning champions held on to finish the season with a gap of 13 points and Mngqithi believes his side had already built a firm grip on the title and they were not under any threat to relinquish it.

Mngqithi has further said the work which had already been done by the club’s president Patrice Motsepe ahead of the season, who created an environment where they were able to deliver the title was part of the reason they succeeded.

“When we were given an opportunity it was at the back of the President [Motsepe] knowing our capacity and we had to deliver on that by using our leadership qualities and making sure that this thing does not crumble on our hands,” Mngqithi, who sits on the bench alongside co-head coach Rulani Mokwena, said as quoted by Citizen website.

“We were fortunate to hold it from the beginning and it never showed any signs of being shaky.”

On his achievements in South African football, Mngqithi said: “I am one football coach in South Africa who has coached in almost all the levels. From the local domestic league where I have won it now. I have won the SAB League,

“I’ve won the ABC Motsepe League. The only league that I have not won is the National First Division because I only spent one season as a coach. I was an assistant in the first season and the following season I coached Royal Tigers and Moja United.”

Mngqithi, who ended up at Sundowns as an assistant to Pitso Mosimane in 2013 continued: “I know my story as a school football coach and having coached at all levels. At Golden Arrows I brought them their first trophy [2009 MTN8] and I regard myself as someone who is not a failure.

“As to what other people think, it is neither here nor there because the unfortunate part in our society is that the people who criticise you the most are your fellow people who should be lifting you up.”

Sundowns were the first to win three league titles in a row from 1998 to 2000 before SuperSport managed three titles from 2008 to 2010.